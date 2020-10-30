Texas Tech will limit capacity to 25% within United Supermarkets Arena

In order to optimize available inventory, men’s basketball season ticket holders will have an opportunity to purchase individual game tickets to watch the Red Raiders in the United Supermarkets Arena. Based on availability, season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase up to five (5) games. Due to limited capacity, season ticket holders will be limited to the current number of tickets in their account with a maximum of four (4) tickets per account. Ticket sales will begin the week of Monday, November 9th and days will be assigned based on Red Raider Club membership level. The Athletics Ticket Office will email each account’s assigned on-sale day by Wednesday, November 4th. All premium seat holders, and those who contribute $25,000 and above, can expect detailed communication from the Red Raider Club later today.