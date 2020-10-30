Your weekend outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A pleasant day to wrap up the week on the South Plains. Temperatures moved into the 60s Friday afternoon and will cool back to the 50s by 8 pm this evening. You may want to take a jacket or sweater along if you’re attending a football game or other outdoor activity.
Moving into the weekend it will be warmer tomorrow and cooler Sunday.
The last day of the month will see afternoon highs from 75 to 80 degrees over the region, with plenty of sunshine. As for the Trick or Treaters it will be cooler as a cold front moves into the area in the evening.
It’s a weak cold front but will bring some northerly winds of 15-20 mph and put a chill in the air by 8 pm.
Take along a jacket if you’re at the Tech game or out with the youngsters since temperatures will edge downward after sunset.
Sunday will be breezy and cooler with a high near 60 degrees in Lubbock and 50s in the areas to the north.
Sunny skies will continue in the forecast for the next 7days.
Also, for Halloween night, a Blue Moon, not because of color, but because it’s the second full moon of the month.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.