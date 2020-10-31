2 dead, multiple injuries reported after truck crashes through South Lubbock restaurant

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been killed after a pickup truck crashed into a south Lubbock restaurant Saturday morning.
A pickup truck crashed into the Tech Cafe at 117th and University at 9:16 a.m., Saturday. Fire crews untangled people from the crash scene to get medical treatment for those involved.
Five were taken to the hospital, and one of those was in critical condition. That person died at the hospital. Another person died on the scene. Many others were injured but not taken to the hospital.
The driver of the pickup was not injured in the crash.
The driver of a pickup truck parked in the front of the building accidentally placed his vehicle into drive instead of reverse. The pickup accelerated forward and crashed through the front of the building. The truck entered all the way into the structure and struck multiple people sitting at tables.
An off-duty Lubbock Fire Rescue firefighter and Plainview Fire Department firefighter were eating breakfast at the restaurant when this occurred. They began treating and triaging victims until EMS arrived on scene.
LFR’s E14, Q16, T17, E12, and Battalion 3 and Woodrow VFD personnel arrived on scene and began disentangling the victims.
DPS troopers have not identified those involved in the crash.
This is a developing story, stay with KCBD for more details.
