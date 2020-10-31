6 coronavirus infections reported by Scurry County EMS staff, all under quarantine

Scurry County EMS (SCEMS) has been very fortunate since the beginning of the year to not have Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infect our ambulance service. At this time a total of six SCEMS members are known to have an active coronavirus infection. Scurry County EMS believes that the virus was contracted by an employee outside of SCEMS, not from providing patient care. Unknowingly, with the recent ice storm, severe weather protocols, and close contacts, the virus was able to spread through parts of our service team. All positive staff members are currently in quarantine and not working. We are closely monitoring for additional cases.