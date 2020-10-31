6 coronavirus infections reported by Scurry County EMS staff, all under quarantine

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Scurry County EMS says they currently have six staff members with coronavirus infections, all currently under quarantine.
They released this statement on Saturday afternoon:
This letter is to address the current state of coronavirus infections within the Scurry County EMS staff.
Scurry County EMS (SCEMS) has been very fortunate since the beginning of the year to not have Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infect our ambulance service. At this time a total of six SCEMS members are known to have an active coronavirus infection. Scurry County EMS believes that the virus was contracted by an employee outside of SCEMS, not from providing patient care. Unknowingly, with the recent ice storm, severe weather protocols, and close contacts, the virus was able to spread through parts of our service team. All positive staff members are currently in quarantine and not working. We are closely monitoring for additional cases.
SCEMS has been able to maintain the staffing of two ambulances at this time. Scurry County EMS is following the Texas Department of State Health Services and CDC plans for operations and staffing. We have been in contact with local emergency management, health department, health authority and Cogdell Memorial Hospital to ensure proper EMS coverage requirements for Scurry County.
In order to maintain an acceptable level of service, SCEMS must implement the “Contingency Capacity Strategies to Mitigate Staffing Shortages” protocol. SCEMS staff who have had close contact with COVID will continue to work at this time. They will wear appropriate CDC recommended and approved Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to protect both themselves and patients in our care. SCEMS will also immediately report symptoms of possible COVID-19 infection, and no staff member will work with either symptoms or a known infection.
SCEMS will always strive to provide quality pre-hospital care to the citizens of Scurry County and remain on the leading edge of EMS!
Dr. David Kerr Medical Director, SCEMS
Jason Tyler Director, SCEMS
