Early voting in Lubbock County exceeds entire vote cast in 2016

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 54% of all registered voters in Lubbock cast their ballots early this year, easily breaking records, already exceeding the entire vote total for 2016.
93,891 people voted in 2016, including Election Day. 96,174 people voted early for 2020, with Election Day still to come on Tuesday - an increase of 2,283.
Friday was the last day for early voting in Texas. In Lubbock County, 7,451 people cast their ballots on the final day.
Now Dorothy Kennedy, Elections Administrator for Lubbock County, says it’s time to get ready for Election Day, after this very successful extended period for early voting. Voters had an extra seven days to vote early this year, as the State of Texas encouraged people to vote early and avoid large crowds.
“We’ve got 54 percent of all the actual voters in the county, either by mail or in person, have already done so… as of this time right now, so 54 percent, that’s awesome,” Kennedy said.
That was as of Friday afternoon at 3:30 p.m., five hours before polls closed at the Lubbock County Elections Office downtown.
Dorothy said normally in a big election, 68 percent of Lubbock County voters will vote, so she expects to reach this number again by the end of Tuesday.
Dorothy said lines will be long on Election Day, so if you want to bring a chair while you wait in line, go ahead - and don’t forget your photo I.D.
Dorothy said a lot of out-of-town registered students and folks showed up throughout early voting to cast a limited ballot, especially at the Lubbock County Elections Office downtown.
A limited ballot lets Texans registered in other counties still vote in Lubbock County.
Sierra Swift said she liked that she didn’t have to drive all the way back to Dallas to vote in her first election.
“I just found out that I can vote in this county even though I’m not registered to vote in this county, but I am registered to vote in Texas,” Swift said.
“They get to vote on the big races, the races that are similar between our two counties in Texas...so you see the line… it’s exciting,” Kennedy said.
Voters can also still drop off a mail-in ballot this weekend.
“We will be open from 8 p.m to 4 p.m. tomorrow and Sunday. We will be open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and then on Monday, we will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. They can bring it any of those days, of course on Tuesday, which is Election Day right here at our office.”
Votes will be tallied on Tuesday night, after all the locations drop off their equipment to the Lubbock County Elections Office.
Sample Ballots and Voting Locations
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
LINK: Voter ID requirements
LINK: Sample ballot lookup
Early voting ended on Friday, Oct. 30. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.