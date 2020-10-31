Pioneers win home-opener over Aggies, 29-24

The Pioneers (1-1) scored the first 16 points of the game but found themselves trailing, 24-22, midway through the third quarter. Wayland scored the only points in the contest’s final 22-plus minutes when quarterback Nick Quintero hooked up with Strickland on an inside slant that saw the transfer from the Air Force Academy turn upfield and convert a 35-yard touchdown for the winning points with just under 10 minutes to go.