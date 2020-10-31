Texas Tech Gameday Reminders Prior to Kickoff

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics
Texas Tech Athletics would like to remind fans attending Saturday’s primetime tilt between the Red Raiders and Oklahoma that face coverings will be required in all areas of Jones AT&T Stadium.
All fans and staff ages 10 and above will be required to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth completely to enter the stadium. Face coverings will also be mandated in the main seating sections, in premium areas and the concourse at all times. Please note Halloween costume masks are not considered approved facial coverings and will not be permitted into the stadium Saturday.
“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in West Texas, it is imperative we do our part to help stop the spread of this virus,” said Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations and Strategic Communications. “We want to provide the best gameday experience possible, while also adhering to local and state guidelines. We ask our fans to please help us Saturday by wearing their mask, following social distancing guidelines and cheering loud for the Red Raiders.”
Premium areas will open at 5 p.m. Saturday followed at 5:30 p.m. by all other gates for the general bowl seating area. Fans are reminded to please enter through the gate indicated on their mobile ticket and follow the correct signage to their seat. Stadium seating has been adjusted to ensure social distancing.
Parking lots will open at 4 p.m. Saturday as part of new parking and tailgating guidelines for this season. As a reminder, Texas Tech will not permit any tailgating activity prior to that 4 p.m. start Saturday. Tents larger than 10′ by 10′ will not be permitted, and all tailgating should be limited to no more than 10 people.
Kickoff between the Red Raiders and Sooners is slated for 7 p.m. Saturday in the fourth-annual Energy Game. Fans with additional questions pertaining to Texas Tech’s gameday policies should see its online Gameday Guide prior to their arrival to the stadium.
Tickets are available on a limited basis by purchasing via TexasTech.com or by calling the Athletics Ticket Office at 806-742-TECH.