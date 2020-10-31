Texas Tech Gameday Reminders Prior to Kickoff

“With the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in West Texas, it is imperative we do our part to help stop the spread of this virus,” said Robert Giovannetti, Senior Associate Athletics Director for External Operations and Strategic Communications. “We want to provide the best gameday experience possible, while also adhering to local and state guidelines. We ask our fans to please help us Saturday by wearing their mask, following social distancing guidelines and cheering loud for the Red Raiders.”