Police, LFR Dive Team investigate car submerged in Canyon Lakes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police and Lubbock Fire Rescue are at North Loop 289 and Canyon Lakes Drive after someone called to report a vehicle was in one of the Canyon Lakes in the Buddy Holly park area.
The call came in around 6:45 a.m.
Police officials say there is no one inside of the vehicle, but the LFR Dive Team is there.
A tow truck arrived on scene around 7:50 a.m.
Police say they do not know how long the vehicle has been in the water.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene and will update this story as it develops.
