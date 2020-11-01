Warmer weather on the way

After the cold front that came through Saturday evening, temperatures will be a touch suppressed on Sunday.
We’ll see about 65 here in the Lubbock metro, which is only about 5 degrees below average, but the winds will shift to the southwest beginning Monday, and that will help us warm up to be about 81 degrees, or warmer, by Wednesday.
So more warm weather on the way. In all of this though, hardly any clouds and winds won’t be an issue. A quiet start to the week, a large contrast to last week. Perfect weather to get used to the time change, and the sun setting before 6 p.m.
Next best rain chance isn’t for at least 8 days out at this point. We’re keeping an eye on that as a lot can change, especially this time of year.
