Gas leak closes Ave P between 90th and 98th Street after driver hits meter

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A gas leak has forced emergency crews to close Avenue P after a driver struck a gas meter near 92nd Street Tuesday afternoon.
Lubbock County Sheriff’s deputies arrested one person after a chase ended in a crash with a gas meter near 92nd and Avenue P.
Lubbock Police say the chase involving LSO and the driver of a white Ford Ranger started at 1:52 p.m. It ended when the driver struck a gas meter in front of Caprock Veterinary Clinic.
The driver was arrested with no injuries. Lubbock Fire Rescue reported a gas leak in the area, they are monitoring the area as Atmos repairs the line.c
Officials closed Avenue P between 90th Street and 98th Street to respond to the leak. Please avoid the area.
This is a developing story.
