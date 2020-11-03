Mayor Pope sees ‘bright days’ ahead for Lubbock community

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has won reelection vs. challenger Stephen Sanders by 55.71% to 44.29% - 48,818 votes to 38,818.
“We’ve been at it for four and a half years, and we’re going to stay the course. There’s some really, really bright days in front of us as a community,” Pope said.
Pope was grateful for the turnout from Lubbock voters, and for the support of United Supermarkets, who made it easy for residents to vote.
“I applaud the governor for an extra week of early voting. I think the folks at United Supermarkets, we take for granted 11 United Supermarket stores open from eight to eight, six days a week and 10 to six on Sundays. A lot of communities don’t have that. There’s no reason for a registered voter in Lubbock to not be able to vote.”
Pope’s message to the city of Lubbock?
“I appreciate your trust; I will never take that for granted. We will go to work. We wait to see what happens the end of the evening, but if the results turn out like we hope they will, we’ll go to work tomorrow.”
