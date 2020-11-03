Mid-week weather outlook

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Spring-like weather will continue through the week and into the weekend over the South Plains.
Afternoons will feature sunny skies and mostly a south to southwest wind which will keep us warm and dry.
I do expect the overnight lows to remain chilly, mostly in the 40s. However, the afternoon will climb to around 80 degrees both on Wednesday and Thursday. A couple of cold fronts will return the afternoon high temps to the 70s Friday and into the weekend.
Unfortunately, the only chance for rain will be with a cold front that moves into the area either late in the weekend or early next week. That front will be a cold one with afternoon highs expected to fall back to the mid 50s.
Until then, enjoy the sunshine and warm afternoons.
