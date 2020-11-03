Precinct 3 Commissioner challengers react to early voting numbers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Early voting results for County Commissioner Precinct 3 show Democrat and incumbent, Commissioner Gilbert Flores in the lead against his competitor and republican, Cary Shaw.
Flores got 57 percent of the votes, which was 7,496 in favor of him. Shaw got 5,761 votes which was 43 percent of the vote.
Flores says if he wins, he will focus on tackling the challenges that come with re-districting.
“Beginning next year, we are going to hit the redistricting. We are going to have to redistrict our precincts again and there are state lines and county lines and there are city boundaries and I want to make sure that I work hard to keep at least a minority position open... not only in local government but also in the state government,” said Flores.
“I’m really grateful to Precinct 3 and how they have supported me for years,” said Flores.
“I want to serve as a team. I want to create a team with the County Commissioners Court and maybe serve our constituents well. My priorities may be in precinct three because those are the people that elect me, but as a County Commissioner, I represent the whole county,”said Flores.
Shaw, who lives in Idalou, is a veteran, serving more than 10 years in the US Air Force.
Shaw told KCBD in February one of his priorities is taking control of any proposed tax increases. “I will never vote for a tax increase that the voters in Lubbock County have not had a say in,” Shaw said, “I feel that the people in Lubbock County should always have a vote on any tax increase.” Shaw said he will take care of taxpayer’s money in order to benefit the county, not increase the commissioners' paycheck.
“The early voting has surprised me. I expected a better outcome during early voting but we still have the today folks to come in so it’s still not over yet, but we have done everything we can to help the people of Precinct 3 so whatever happens happens,” said Shaw.
“I want the people to be treated fairly and I will make that happen,” said Shaw.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.