Terry County Sheriff identifies Meadow murder victim

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Rangers have launched an investigation into the murder of man who was killed inside of a home in Meadow.
Terry County Sheriff officials say it happened on Monday night in the 400 block of West Mitchell Street, according to the Terry County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim has been identified as 57-year-old Joe Casarez of Meadow.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the murder.
No other information has been released at this time.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral arrangements.
