ELECTION RESULTS: Final results for city, county, most state races

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We have final vote totals now for city and county races, with most state races clear enough to anticipate a winner. Results are considered final but unofficial until certified by election officials.
Record Voter Turnout
14,034 voters checked in at the polls on Tuesday, adding to the 96,174 people who voted early for 2020, already exceeding the 2016 vote of 93,891. A total of 110,208 people have voted in the 2020 election.
While all eyes are on the presidential race with Joe Biden and Donald Trump, we’re also following some critical state and local races tonight. For other local results, see the complete list here.
City of Lubbock
Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope has won reelection vs. challenger Stephen Sanders by 55.71% to 44.29% - 48,818 votes to 38,818. This result is considered final.
Latrelle Joy has won her race against Kaylon Dean Northcutt for city council in District 6, 60% to 40% in with 6,774 votes to 4,567. This result is considered final.
Shelia Patterson Harris has won her race against Gordon Harris for city council, District 2, 69% to 31% with 5,384 votes to 2,417. This result is considered final.
National Races
U.S. House District 19 Congressman Jodey Arrington (R) leads Democrat Tom Watson by 75% to 23%, 197,509 to 60,200 votes, with 92% of precincts reporting.
U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R) leads 52.4% to 45.2% against Democrat Mary Hegar with 64% of precincts reporting.
State Races
Dustin Burrows (R) leads Addison Perry-Franks (D) 79% to 21% in race for State House District 83. That’s 61,768 to 16,127 votes.
John Frullo (R) leads John Gibson (D) 61% to 39% for State House District 84, with 34,917 votes to 22,038 with 73% of precincts reporting.
County Races
Democrat Gilbert Flores has defeated Republican Cary W. Shaw 56% to 44% in the race for County Commissioner, Precinct 3, with 8,847 votes to 6,862. This race is considered final.
Special Elections
The Wolfforth proposal for a sales and use tax of one half percent for district improvement projects is leading 65% to 35% in early voting, with 1,419 votes to 765.
The Idalou proposal for a one quarter percent sales and use tax for maintenance and repair of municipal streets is leading 82% to 18% in early voting, 678 votes to 153.
The a $299.7 million bond proposal for Frenship ISD renovations and three new schools is leading 59% to 41% in early voting, 12,604 votes to 8,685.
Ropesville has approved a measure to allow the legal sale of beer and wine for off-premise consumption only, 65% to 35%, with 95 votes to 51.
