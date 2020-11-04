Brownfield ISD PK-12 classes will hold virtual week after Thanksgiving

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Brownfield Independent School District will be implementing a week of virtual schooling after the Thanksgiving break.
According to Superintendent Chris Smith, officials know families may be traveling over the holiday and want to give students and staff time to monitor for illness before returning to class.
Students from all grades will take home devices before the break with each campus having developed plans for student requirements through the week.
This virtual week will take place after Thanksgiving, from November 30 to December 4.
You can read all the details in the release from Brownfield ISD below:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.