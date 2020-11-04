City of Lubbock to release daily lists of more detailed hospital data

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will start to release more detailed hospital bed and staff data on their everyday on their website to give those on the South Plains an even better look at what is going on inside hospital operations during COVID-19.
“You know, it’s our hope that by doing this, we can inform some people about how severe the situation is getting within hospitals,” said Eric Finely, the public information officer with UMC.
“I think it’ll help people understand a little bit better exactly what our situation is here in our region,” said Meredith Cunningham, the public information officer with Covenant Health.
The more in depth list will include detailing the number of available COVID and non-COVID beds, the kinds of COVID beds ( ICU, med/surg, PICU, family care unit) and the kinds of non-COVID beds.
This new information will also share how many staff members are not at work and are quarantining due to being exposed or having COVID-19 and how many staff members have been sent by the state to provide extra help and more.
“Then the other thing that you’ll see is our transfer list of people who are coming in and out of our trauma service area. So how many people are we taking care of in our region? And then how many people are we getting requested to take care of from all over the state?” said Cunningham.
Last week in a press conference, both hospitals said the number of beds and staff are low, which is why they are sharing all of the new daily numbers with the City of Lubbock to put on their website.
“So your beds almost don’t even matter at that point, if you don’t have the caregivers out there to help take care of the patients. So that’s one of the biggest things we’ll be showing every day is that the caregiver, the number of caregivers who are going to be out,” said Cunningham.
Wednesday’s list shows UMC has 190 staff out and at Covenant across all of its campuses on the South plains, that number is 227. In all, that means about 400 hospital staff are at home quarantining due to COVID-19.
Visit, https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/health-department/about-us/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19 soon where they will put these new daily lists.
