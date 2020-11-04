Hale County Sheriff asking for the public’s help

HALE COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - The Hale County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help to find a person who sold a vehicle Saturday evening in the Sam’s Club parking lot in Lubbock between 6:30 and 7 p.m. The sale happened on Halloween.
The Sheriff, David Cochran, says this person is not in trouble, but they need to contact the Sheriff’s Office as soon as possible.
Sheriff Cochran says it was a legitimate sale, but they have some questions.
People with information need to call 806-292-8089 or 806-296-2724.
