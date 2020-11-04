KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet LG

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet LG, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. LG is a 2.5-year-old small female mix who has been at the shelter almost three weeks.
She comes off a little shy at first but warms up after a while. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Johnny
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.