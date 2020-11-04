LPD asks for public’s help as anniversary of man’s disappearance nears

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help, once again, for information on the disappearance of a Lubbock man.
Dustin Jewell Webb, 40, was last seen on Nov. 7, 2019, near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue. The family of Webb is offering a reward of $10,000 for any information related to Webb’s disappearance.
No other details have been released.
He is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, who weighs around 165 pounds and is about 6-feet-tall.
Those with information on Webb are asked to call 911 immediately. Alternatively, anyone can call LPD Investigator Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248 or Detective B.D. Price 806-548-4111.
