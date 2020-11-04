LPD asks for public’s help as anniversary of man’s disappearance nears

Lubbock Police Officers continue searching for a missing man, 40-year-old Dustin Jewell Webb. (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | November 4, 2020 at 10:11 AM CST - Updated November 4 at 10:18 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help, once again, for information on the disappearance of a Lubbock man.

Dustin Jewell Webb, 40, was last seen on Nov. 7, 2019, near 46th Street and Quaker Avenue. The family of Webb is offering a reward of $10,000 for any information related to Webb’s disappearance.

No other details have been released.

He is described as a white male with red hair, blue eyes, who weighs around 165 pounds and is about 6-feet-tall.

Those with information on Webb are asked to call 911 immediately. Alternatively, anyone can call LPD Investigator Dwayne Gerber at 806-239-1248 or Detective B.D. Price 806-548-4111.

