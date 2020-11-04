LPD seeks suspect in July Family Dollar assault

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department is asking for the public’s help in getting information on an aggravated assault that took place around 9 a.m. on July 19 inside a Family Dollar at 1905 34th St.
The suspect and another person went to the store in a black, four-door vehicle. The other person started yelling at a female employee he had a disagreement with, according to LPD.
Then the suspect got involved in the argument, left the store, then came back. The employee tried to keep the suspect from going inside the store and the suspect started punching her, according to LPD.
The employee tried to defend herself with a metal clothing bar, but the suspect took it from her and began beating her with it. The suspect also attacked another employee.
No other information on this case has been made available
Those with information are asked to call LPD’s Crime Line at 806-741-1000.
