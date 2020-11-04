$300 million Frenship ISD bond passed by 59% of voters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Voters chose to accept Frenship ISD’s $300 million bond to build several news schools and upgrade existing schools between 2023 to 2025.
After years of consistent growth, the district is expected to outgrow several campuses and will begin the next steps.
Here is the proposed timeline:
- Fall 2023 Doors open for middle school (4th in Frenship ISD)
- Fall 2024 Doors open for new high school
- Fall 2024 Begin renovations at Frenship High School
- Fall 2025 Doors open for new elementary school
Frenship Superintendent Michelle Mcccord said the new middle school will be the first to be built in anticipation for current students heading to the next grade level.
“Our younger grades are going to be moving up into middle school and those are some of our largest classes,” Mccord said.
The location for the new high school has not been set, but it’s expected to accommodate 2,500 students.
The last construction project is a ninth elementary school, set to open in 2025. Between construction of these new buildings, existing schools will be upgraded.
“We want to have equitable facilities and keep all of our existing campuses up to date," Mccord said.
Mccord said that this bond will benefit people in the community, not just students or Frenship ISD parents.
“Its important to have good school systems so that Lubbock, Frenship and Wolforth are attractive to businesses and families to come to this area," Mccord said.
