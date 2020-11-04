Near record warmth today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Today will be another with very mild weather, and a very warm afternoon. Highs will be about 15 degrees above average for the time of year. It also will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures sliding as we head into the weekend.
Partly cloudy this morning with a bit of an early morning chill. Lows in the 40s with some 50s over the eastern viewing area. Early morning winds generally 5 to 15 mph, then 10 to 20 mph.
Mostly sunny this afternoon with well-above average warmth. Temperatures will peak from about 80 to 85 degrees. My forecast high for Lubbock is 85°. Lubbock’s record high for the date is 88° (set in 2017).
With afternoon temperatures like today’s, it only takes minutes for the interior of a parked vehicle to become dangerously hot. Please, never leave anyone - especially a child - unattended in a vehicle for even a moment.
Mostly fair tonight with a light wind. Lows will range from the mid-40s in the northwestern viewing area to the mid-50s in the eastern viewing area.
It won’t be quite as warm tomorrow afternoon, but close. I expect highs from the upper 70s to the low 80s under a sunny sky. Winds will continue a bit breezy.
Cooler but seasonably mild weather follows into the weekend. Even with the cool-down, temperatures will remain above average for the season. Both highs and lows.
We get a break from the breeze Friday. The day overall will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will range from the lows 40s in the morning to the upper 70s in the afternoon. The wind will mostly range from about 7 to 12 mph.
Winds will become gusty this weekend with a shift in direction taking place. Details are in my forecast here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
The Red Raiders play TCU this Saturday. To get our Game Day Forecast, set your location in the Currents section here on the Weather Page to the game location. In this case, Fort Worth. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location. You can do the same with the free KCBD Weather App by setting the app location to your point of interest.
The next Potential Precipitation Producer, which I mentioned yesterday, looks like a no show for early next week. Especially for Lubbock.
Lubbock Climatology
77°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, eight degrees above the average high for the date. The November 3 record high is 88° (set in 2005).
47° has been the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s November 4 average low is 41° and the high 69°. The record low is 20° (set in 1950) and the record high 88° (set in 2017).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:52 PM CST. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:10 AM CST.
Total precipitation for Lubbock (airport) for the year so far is 11.39″, which is 6.24″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 22.67″.
