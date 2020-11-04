Record Heat Today, maybe tomorrow

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Lubbock tied the record high for the day with an afternoon max temp of 88 degrees. The previous 88 degrees occurred on this day in 2017.
Thursday’s record will likely remain as winds turn back to the north tomorrow and a weak cold front moves across the region.
It will remain very warm though, with an afternoon high of 80 degrees for Lubbock. The front is a weak one but afternoon and nighttime temperatures will be lower over the next few days as we move into the weekend.
This is another dry frontal system, so no rain until possibly next week, but even then it looks like only slim chances.
You can expect lighter winds tomorrow from the northeast by noon at 15-25 mph, diminishing in the late afternoon.
As for afternoon temperatures they will be in the 70s from Friday through Sunday.
Monday will bring a stronger cold front and lower temps for most of next week.
