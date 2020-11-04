Semi truck hauling beans catches fire, causes traffic delays on Slaton Hwy.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers rerouted traffic on Hwy. 84 in Posey, between Lubbock and Slaton, because of a semi truck fire.
The fire started just after 9 a.m. near County Road 3100.
The southeast bound traffic, headed from Lubbock to Slaton, was being rerouted onto the service road. As of 10:30 a.m., the roadway was reopened.
The fire caused a small grass fire in the median.
There is no word on what caused the fire, but it appears the fire was in the cab of the semi.
Buffalo Springs Lake Fire and Slaton Fire assisted.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.