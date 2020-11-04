2 people in custody, charged with capital murder in Meadow murder

MEADOW, Texas (KCBD) - Two suspects in the murder of 57-year-old Joe Casarez have been arrested and charged with capital murder, according to the Terry County Sheriff Timothy Click.
Sheriff Click says 20-year-old Dakota Chane Brannan and 21-year-old Brittany Ann Trevino are accused of fatally shooting Casarez Monday night in Meadow. Brannan then took the victim’s pickup. Officials say they knew each other.
On Wednesday afternoon, just before 1 p.m., Brannan was in Casarez’s vehicle in Crosby County. The pickup truck broke down and the Texas Rangers recognized the vehicle.
Brannan was taken into custody and is in the process of being booked into the Crosby County Jail.
He will be transported to Terry County on Thursday.
Casarez was fatally shot sometime Monday night in the 400 block of West Mitchell Street in Meadow.
The Texas Rangers are investigating the murder.
The family has set up a GoFundMe account to help with funeral arrangements.
