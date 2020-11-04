TABC suspends Kong’s license over COVID-19 violations

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission has released a list of eight businesses in Texas that had licenses suspended because of violations in state COVID-19 protocol.
Among the eight businesses, one is Kong’s Dance and Nightclub, at 1707 Texas Ave. inside Lubbock’s Depot District. Another 427 businesses throughout the state were given warnings from the TABC.
The TABC license for Kong’s has been suspended for 30 days.
The TABC conducted a sweep of more than 1,700 bars and restaurants as part of Operation Safe Open, which inspects businesses to make sure safety standards are being followed.
"These requirements include indoor customer capacity limits of 50% for bars and 75% for restaurants, along with social distancing of at least 6 feet between groups of customers,' TABC wrote in an official statement. “In Texas counties with high hospitalization rates, the standards are even more stringent.”
Lubbock is among one of those areas with more stringent requirements, because the COVID regional hospitalization rate has been over the state’s 15% threshold for 16 days.
Businesses that are in violation of COVID protocol are only suspended for 30 days. If another infraction is found the second suspension could last up to 60 days.
“TABC is strictly monitoring bar and restaurant activity and will pursue emergency license suspensions if there are violations that threaten public health and safety,” TABC wrote.
A full list of businesses that were found to violate protocol can be found here.
