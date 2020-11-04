Texas Tech basketball announces non-conference schedule

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard has announced the 2020-21 men’s basketball non-conference schedule, starting with the Red Raider season opener against Northwestern State on Wednesday, Nov. 25 at the United Supermarkets Arena.
The eight games include home matchups against Northwestern State, Sam Houston State (Nov. 27), St. John’s (Dec.3), Grambling (Dec. 6), Abilene Christian (Dec. 9) and Incarnate Word (Dec. 29).
Neutral court games against Houston (Nov. 29) in Fort Worth and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec. 12) in Frisco.
