Xcel says energy to customers nearly fully-restored

AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - Repair work is nearly complete more than one week after winter storms knocked out power for many customers of Xcel Energy.
The company says its crews are finishing up repairs on its power grid. Energy to nearly 54% of Texas customers lost power during Winter Storm Billy on Oct. 27,28 and 29.
Freezing rain on the South Plains, and snow in the Panhandle weighed down tree limbs, which fell and damaged hundreds of service connections, according to Xcel.
“This storm ranks as one of the worst winter storms to hit us in recent memory because it affected almost every section of our Texas service area,” David Hudson, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas, said. “It was quite an ordeal for many customers, especially those who were without power for days on end, and we’re so grateful for everyone’s patience and understanding as our crews worked night and day to restore service.”
More than 1,500 wooden poles, 4,500 cross-arms and nearly 50 miles of wire and cable have been replaced. Xcel even called in line workers from New Mexico, Colorado, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota and other parts of Texas to help local crews.
Now, the company will assess some of the steps it took prior-and-during the storm to see if any changes are needed in response efforts.
“We never stop learning from these events, but one thing is certain, our communities and our employees are always ready to do what it takes to overcome these hardships,” Hudson said. “We are so thankful for all the help we received across the region, and for the kindnesses shown by our communities and customers to our employees and contractors who worked so hard to restore the region’s power grid.”
