Cool Down Moving In

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It has been another beautiful ‘spring day’ in November for all of the South Plains. Highs for the region were back in the 80s with some gusty northeasterly winds.
Those cooler winds will decrease tonight and temperatures will be lower tomorrow morning for Lubbock and surrounding communities.
After a morning chill in the 30s and 40s temperatures will again climb to above normal for Friday afternoon.
I expect highs to level off in the mid 70s for most of the area and it will still be mostly sunny.
Saturday will bring a few more clouds, especially in the morning hours and it will be a little cooler for the day.
Sunday should be back to mostly sunny and warmer in the mid 70s.
The next significant front will arrive Monday/Tuesday timeframe and will knock our daily highs back to the low 60s. Also, nighttime lows will be back in the 30s.
