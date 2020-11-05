Covenant Health Plainview sees high capacity of COVID-19 patients, receives staff help from state

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health Plainview’s Chief Operations Officer said COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate against any hospital, including theirs.
They’ve seen an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations in the past month and have recently received staff help from the state since some of their staff members are out due to an exposure or a positive case of COVID-19.
“I think the atmosphere has been overall positive. We’ve tried really hard to encourage our caregivers and keep everybody’s spirits high,” said Cassie Mogg, the C.O.O., soon to be CEO, of Covenant Health Plainview.
“We know that we are nowhere near the position that Lubbock and Amarillo are, but regionally we are trying to do whatever we can to offset that burden.”
Moss could not give an exact percentage of COVID-19 patients hospitalized, but explained they have around 27 to 30 beds designated for COVID patients and anywhere from 23 to 25 full at any given time. They have 67 licensed beds in total with some of those out of commission due to construction that started before COVID-19.
“Where the struggle is not so much in how many patients you have in house, but more so the severity of the patients' illness and that is what we are seeing an increase in the length of stay.”
With very sick patients, a healthy staff is crucial. She says they’ve seen as many as 10 to 15 staff members out at one time and there are still some out now, which is why the state has stepped into help to send five nursing staff and respiratory therapists.
As for transfers, Mogg said they haven’t seen a huge increase in transfers, explaining they try very hard to keep their patients from being sent out, but have seen patients come in from as far away as New Mexico cities, Albuquerque and Lovington.
Mogg praised her staff for working so hard, encouraging COVID patients and families, and dealing with all of the ups and downs.
“We’ve gotten through this one day at a time...help us help you.”
