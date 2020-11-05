Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in electoral votes 253 to 214.
- There are battleground states that are still counting votes.
- Those include Nevada and Arizona, which have the possibility of going to Biden.
- Georgia, North Carolina, Alaska and Pennsylvania could go to the president.
- Read more here: Biden rebuilding ‘blue wall’ in race for the White House
President Trump is suing to stop the ballot counting in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.
- The Trump campaign claims election workers blocked them from observing the count.
- The president also plans to request a recount in Wisconsin.
- Read on the lawsuits here: Trump sues in 3 states, laying ground for contesting election outcome
Trump supporters tried to get into ballot processing centers in Detroit and Phoenix.
- The so-called Elections Challengers also demanded the counting be stopped.
- Other protesters are calling for all votes to be counted.
- Read more here: Trump backers converge on vote centers in Michigan, Arizona
Lubbock reported 516 new cases of OCIVD-19 and eight more detahs.
- There are more than 4,000 active cases, which is the highest its ever been.
- The hospitalization rate for the Lubbock region is at 22.09%.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 516 new cases, 8 additional deaths, hospitalization rate at 22.09% on Wednesday
