Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Biden holds lead in electoral vote count, protest erupt because of votes, Lubbock COVID count keeps rising

By Michael Cantu | November 5, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated November 5 at 6:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump in electoral votes 253 to 214.

President Trump is suing to stop the ballot counting in Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Trump supporters tried to get into ballot processing centers in Detroit and Phoenix.

Lubbock reported 516 new cases of OCIVD-19 and eight more detahs.

