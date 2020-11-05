Elevated wildfire conditions today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A record-tying high of 88 at the Lubbock airport yesterday. Cooler temperatures will follow today and into the weekend, with somewhat colder weather settling in next week.
Today will be sunny and slightly breezy. After a chilly start to the day, we will have a warm afternoon. Just not as warm as yesterday. Still, highs will range from the mid-70s to low 80s. Winds, northerly, will range from 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts near 25 mph.
Even with last week’s moisture, the afternoon conditions will support an elevated wildfire danger across the KCBD viewing area. Outdoor activity that involves open flames or might generate sparks is discouraged.
Tonight will be fair, the wind light, and the air chilly. Temperatures will quickly fall into the 50s after the sun sets, then into the 40s after midnight. Lows will range from the mid-30s to mid-40s.
Tomorrow will be mostly sunny, winds will be light wind, and the afternoon not as warm. Highs will range from the mid- to upper 70s. Enjoy the light wind, southerly at 5 to 10 mph with occasional “gusts” to around 15 mph.
Friday night clouds begin returning, partly cloudy in the evening then mostly cloudy late-night. Temperatures will drop into the 40s.
I’ll be back with more later this morning. I’m a little busy at the moment during our two-hour program Daybreak Today. Please join us if you can!
The Red Raiders play TCU this Saturday. To get our Game Day Forecast, set your location in the Currents section here on the Weather Page to the game location. In this case, Fort Worth. That centers the radar and the forecast point to that location. You can do the same with the free KCBD Weather App by setting the app location to your point of interest.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.