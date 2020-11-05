Fire crews extinguish blaze at Reese Center Texas Tech lab

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crews with Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Texas Tech TIEHH laboratory at Reese Center Thursday afternoon.
The call came in at 4:14 p.m. Firefighters and Hazmat were called to The Institute of Environmental and Human Health at 1207 Gilbert Drive.
LFR says most of the fire was contained to attic space, Hazmat arrived on scene to decontaminate firefighters as a precaution, as the building does store chemicals.
Lubbock Fire announced before 6 p.m. that the fire was extinguished. Crews stayed on scene briefly to monitor conditions.
Texas Tech University released the following statement, Thursday evening:
“At approximately 4 p.m. Thursday, a fire broke out in the ceiling of The Institute of Environmental and Human Health at Reese Center and was quickly extinguished. Damage to the building was primarily isolated to an office area. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by Texas Tech and state fire marshals. No injuries were reported, and the building was immediately evacuated.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.