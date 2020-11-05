KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Roxy

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Roxy, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Roxy is a 1-year-old tricolor shepherd mix who has been at the animal shelter for almost two weeks.
She is house trained, and is sweet, affectionate and playful. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Roxy’s adoption fees for Thursday, Nov. 5, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
