Littlefield ISD to cancel virtual learning option

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - After two six-week grading periods of allowing students to choose between remote or face-to-face instruction, Littlefield ISD will close remote instruction to all students other than those who are officially quarantined due to COVID or who suffer from specific documented medical conditions that preclude their face-to-face attendance.
Littlefield ISD says data shows that in general students who are attending classes face-to-face are experiencing progress and success at a greater rate than their peers who have chosen remote instruction.
Littlefield administration realizes students who are required to quarantine due to COVID or who suffer from specific documented medical conditions need a method of receiving instruction; therefore, Littlefield ISD will continue to provide remote instruction for those students for the duration of their quarantine periods.
However, in the interest of providing students with the best opportunity to receive the highest quality education possible and to give students the greatest chance for progress and success, Littlefield ISD is closing remote instruction by choice.
If your child has been receiving remote instruction by choice, and currently is not quarantined due to COVID or a specific documented medical condition, they must return to school for face-to-face instruction beginning Monday, November 9, 2020.
Littlefield ISD believes that they provide a very safe environment for students. They continue to deeply sanitize on a daily basis. Social distancing is practiced and monitored by staff members, and in an abundance of caution, facial coverings are worn by all staff members and all students in grades 3 through 12. The health and safety of students remains a top priority.
If you have any questions, comments, or concerns regarding the closing of remote instruction by choice, please feel free to contact your campus Principal.
