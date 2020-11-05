Lubbock man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dustin Cox, 26, of Lubbock has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.
Cox has been in jail since Sept. 11, 2020.
He faces up to 20 years in prison, up to life of supervised release, and has to register as a sex offender.
Previously, Dustin Cox was federally indicted on two counts of possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor and receipt and distribution of child pornography.
According to the indictment, the prepubescent minor had not yet reached the age of 12.
The first count states the image of the child was discovered on July 2, 2020 on a computer.
The second count of the indictment says the image of the minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct was distributed.
Cox was arrested on September 11.
His sentencing date has not been set.
Dustin Cox is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a hold for US marshals.
