Plainview ISD students failing online must return to in-person instruction

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - According to the Plainview Herald, students currently doing online instruction that have failing grades must return to in-person instruction in the next two weeks.
In a special session of the Plainview Independent School District school board on Thursday morning, board members listened as representatives of each of the PISD campuses gave updates on students that are currently enrolled in distanced learning.
Those updates showed that a large portion of those students are failing at least one class, and many are failing or close to failing in more than one.
Members present at the meeting voted 4-0 for those students to be required to return for on-campus instruction.
The Plainview ISD Superintendent noted that the state requires a 14-day grace period to notify students and their families of these kinds of changes. This allows students to return at anytime during the 14-day period.
You can read the full article from the Plainview Herald here.
