Plainview man pleads guilty to helping an inmate escape federal custody from Bailey County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Wednesday, Nov. 4, Juan Anthony Cordero, 25, of Plainview pleaded guilty to assisting an escape from federal custody.
Mark Lucio was in federal custody. On June 3, 2020, he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
On Aug. 29, 2020, the US Marshals Service was notified by the Bailey County Jail that Lucio escaped from custody at 9:48 a.m.
Lucio was in the sally port at the Bailey County Jail preparing to go on a work detail.
Lucio raised the sally port door a few feet at the Baily County Jail, rolled under the door, and ran.
He ran to Cordero’s car and they left the area.
Marshals reviewed Lucio’s jail conversations leading up to the escape.
On Aug. 28, 2020, Cordero was seen on a video call with Lucio discussing the particulars of the escape that was to happen the next day.
They discussed the planned time and the vehicle Cordero would be driving.
Lucio called Cordero minutes before the escape and told Cordero to be ready.
Lucio used Cordero’s vehicle, a 2015 black Dodge Dart, in the escape.
When Marshals went to the address listed for the vehicle, it was Cordero’s address on W. 28th Street in Plainview.
Hale County deputies and US Marshals went to the address and found Cordero there. Lucio was not there.
Cordero admitted to helping Lucio escape.
He said he also gave Lucio a 9mm pistol and said he dropped Lucio off at a home in Abernathy.
Law enforcement officers found Lucio at that address and took him into custody. He was in custody by 3:15 p.m. that day.
Cordero’s sentencing date has not yet been set. He faces up to five years in prison and up to three years of supervised release.
Lucio has pleaded guilty to escape from federal custody. He faces a sentence of up to five years in prison and up to three years of supervised release. The sentencing date for the escape charge has not been set.
His sentencing date for the drug charge is scheduled for Dec. 3, 2020
Juan Anthony Coredro is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center
