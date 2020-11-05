48 traffic stops, 14 arrested, 12 shots-fired calls on Halloween

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Area law enforcement agencies joined forces and conducted a large-scale operation on Halloween, focusing on where large crowds have gathered in the past several weeks.
The Lubbock Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Anti-Gang Center and Lubbock Fire Marshal’s Office all focused on these gathering places. Officials say in the past few weeks, there have been several shots-fired calls from these locations.
Because of the shots-fired calls, there was a cause for concern in the Lubbock Community.
On Halloween, there were 48 traffic stops, eight of those resulting in arrest. There were 13 subject stops, five resulting in arrest. There were 12 shots-fired calls that night, but fortunately no injuries or property damage was reported.
In all, 14 were arrested, six vehicles were impounded, eight warrants were served, marijuana and methamphetamines were seized and one firearm was confiscated.
Law enforcement did not provide any additional information about the operation.
