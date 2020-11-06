Cooling, but still warm afternoons

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More very warm afternoons for the time of year are on the way. Highs in the 70s today and this weekend will be followed by cooler weather next week. Here’s my look at the weekend, including Game Day in Fort Worth, and the week ahead.
Lubbock recorded a near-record high Thursday. The airport recorded a peak temperature of 85°. The November 5 record high is 86°, set in 1916 and tied in 1924.
Today begins clear and chilly with a light wind. This afternoon will be mostly sunny with high clouds moving in from the west. It will be warm with highs ranging from the mid-70s to near 80 degrees. Enjoy the light wind, southerly at 5 to 10 mph with occasional “gusts” to around 15 mph.
This evening will be partly cloudy and dry, winds will remain light, but it will get chilly after sunset (5:51 PM for Lubbock) with temperatures quickly dropping into the 60s and then into the 50s around mid-evening.
Planning to be outside this evening? Friday Night Football? Kick off the weekend? Get current conditions and a pin-point hour-by-hour forecast for any location using the free KCBD Weather App. Simply set the location to your point of interest. You can do the same on our Weather Page by entering a zip code in the top-left text-box in the Currents section.
You can do the same for tomorrow’s game in Fort Worth when Tech takes on TCU. Weather-wise it’s going to be a win. On the TCU campus and across the Fort Worth area it will be mostly sunny. The morning will be cool with a low around 53°. The afternoon will be seasonably warm with a high around 76°. Morning winds will be light, then a slight breeze in the afternoon, and a light wind in the evening.
Tomorrow morning will be mostly cloudy. I expect lows in the 40s and light winds to begin the day. Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the 70s.
Sunday overall will be partly cloudy with a gusty and warm afternoon. Lows will range from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. Highs will range from the mid-70s to near 80 degrees.
Monday will be somewhat windy with highs from the mid-70s to the low 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday, Veterans' Day, chilly weather will return to the viewing area. Check it out in our forecast - here on our Weather Page and in our free KCBD Weather App.
As winds pick up in the afternoons elevated wildfire conditions will develop in the KCBD viewing area. Outdoor activity that involves open flames or might generate sparks is discouraged at these times.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.