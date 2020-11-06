Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Biden takes lead in Georgia, Trump makes claims of voter fraud, COVID cases climb in Lubbock

Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | November 6, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST - Updated November 6 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Joe Biden continues to lead the president in electoral votes.

President Trump continues to make claims of voter fraud as several states continue to count votes.

Joe Biden now holds the record for the most votes cast for a presidential candidate.

COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Lubbock County.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.