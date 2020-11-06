Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Joe Biden continues to lead the president in electoral votes.
- Overnight, Biden took the lead in the hotly contested Georgia. He still has the potential to win Arizona and Nevada.
- President Donald Trump still leads in Pennsylvania, Alaska and North Carolina.
President Trump continues to make claims of voter fraud as several states continue to count votes.
- Judges in Georgia and Michigan dismissed the president’s lawsuits, saying there is no evidence of any laws being broken.
Joe Biden now holds the record for the most votes cast for a presidential candidate.
- He now has 73.4 million votes and counting.
- President Trump is second all-time, followed by former President Barack Obama.
COVID-19 cases continue to soar in Lubbock County.
- Lubbock reported 427 new cases and four more deaths.
- There are more than 4,200 active cases.
- The regional hospitalization rate is now at 23.57%.
