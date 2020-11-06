DPS traffic stop turns into chase, one suspect still at large

By KCBD Staff | November 6, 2020 at 4:20 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 4:20 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Department of Public Safety is attempting to locate a suspect after a vehicle attempted to evade a Special Agent with the Texas DPS Criminal Investigation Division.

According to DPS, the Special Agent attempted to stop a vehicle near the intersection of 1st street and Akron Avenue around 2:45, Friday afternoon.

Two suspects in the vehicle attempted to evade DPS in the vehicle, before abandoning the car and fleeing on foot.

One suspect was arrested, troopers with DPS are currently attempting to locate the second suspect.

This is a developing story.

