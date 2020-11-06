End Zone Player Profile: Sawyer Robertson

When Robertson isn’t on the football field or on a baseball diamond, he spends his free time getting away with his family to go fly fishing. At least once a year, his family travels up the mountain to go fishing. While fishing can be seen as another competitive sport, Robertson sees it as just a hobby his father taught him that he uses to get away and unplug from the rest of his life, but it’s those lessons he’s also learned that have shaped him into the person he is today.