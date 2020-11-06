End Zone Player Profile: Sawyer Robertson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Coronado two-sport star athlete Sawyer Robertson is hoping to overcome the stereotype of being just a high school athlete.
Robertson is the starting quarterback for the Mustangs, but also plays pitcher and in the outfield on the school’s baseball team. But although he’s enjoying the career he’s having as an athlete at Coronado, it’s his character off the field that takes priority in his life.
“I want to be remembered by how I treated people and the type of person I was rather than you know any accolades on any type of field,” he said.
When Robertson isn’t on the football field or on a baseball diamond, he spends his free time getting away with his family to go fly fishing. At least once a year, his family travels up the mountain to go fishing. While fishing can be seen as another competitive sport, Robertson sees it as just a hobby his father taught him that he uses to get away and unplug from the rest of his life, but it’s those lessons he’s also learned that have shaped him into the person he is today.
“I’d actually rather people know me as just being a Christian, a good Christian guy," Robertson said. "Just being a nice guy, a nice person, a genuine person. Treating other people with respect, all that stuff. I actually prioritize that ahead of sports, just because I know sports can be taken away from me at any time. But my attitude and what I do for other people and stuff, that’s something I can always give.”
Robertson is also a leader in the Mustangs' locker room. And while he’s all about the team, he’s made a serious impression on the gridiron. His level of play on the field earned him a four-star rating and a number of offers to play at the next level. Ultimately, Robertson chose to play at Mississippi State under former Texas Tech head coach, Mike Leach.
Robertson said, “There was a lot of factors that played into it. One was obviously the coaching staff. I like what Coach Leach and all his guys do as far as throwing the ball a lot.”
Coronado’s practice scheme is very similar to the style the Bulldogs run in Starkville, Mississippi, helping to make that transition for Robertson easier.
“A lot of the same concepts that we have," said Coronado head coach, Seth Parr. "Same practice set up, so I’m sure he’ll know what to do on period one and period two. We try to make a carbon copy of what they did and we just put it in the high school ranks, so I’m hoping that he fits in really well.”
Mississippi State’s deal got even sweeter for Robertson when the Bulldogs baseball team reached out and also offered him a spot on the team.
“It would have been hard to not play baseball and to just stop playing because it has such a special place in my heart," he said.
When asked if he had a sport he preferred, Robertson told KCBD that he could not choose. He just goes with whichever sport is in season. However, during offseason, he still goes out and throws football passes during the baseball season, and vice versa during the football season.
“You can’t say you’re a two-sport athlete and only do one 90 percent of the time and do the other 10 percent of the time," Parr said. "You got to plan it out. You know Sawyer has done a great job and his family has done a great job in managing both of them so that he can be successful in both things.”
Robertson plans to study business at Mississippi State next year. But before he becomes a Bulldog, he’s got some business here in Lubbock to handle with Coronado.
