KCBD End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 6
By Pete Christy | November 6, 2020 at 10:49 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:49 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.

Covenant Christian 32, Lubbock Christian 12

Spur 81, Paducah 75

Kingdom Prep 57, All Saints 7

Roscoe 42, Crosbyton 34

Sudan 38, New Home 20

Smyer 54, Ropes 28

Hale Center 50, Floydada 14

Hamlin 22, Lockney 0

Sundown 35, New Deal 21

SpringLake-Earth 54, Kress 8

McCamey 56, Seagraves 21

Randall 48, Plainview 6

Olton 42, Farwell 21

Friona 56, Highland Park 12

Spearman 42, Tulia 14

Littlefield 26, Muleshoe 0

Idalou 42, Roosevelt 21

Abernathy 20, Coahoma 14

Jayton 67, Motley County 50

O’Donnell 67, Meadow 8

Coronado 70, Lubbock High 14

Seminole 49, Levelland 48

Midland Lee 50, Frenship 21

Ira 52, Aspermont 6

Klondike 56, Loop 0

Sands 60, Wilson 12

Lake Country 21, Trinity Christian 14

Whitharral 2, Cotton Center 0 (forfeit)

Silverton 2, Hart 0 (forfeit)

Borden County 2, Wellman-Union 0 (forfeit)

Anton 2, Lazbuddie 0 (forfeit)

Wink 2, Plains 0 (forfeit)

Post 2, Tahoka 0 (forfeit)

Morton vs Tyler Heat (4:00 pm Saturday)

Wichita Falls Rider vs Lubbock-Cooper (postponed)

