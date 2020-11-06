End Zone Scores & Highlights for Friday, Nov. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with your high school football scores and highlights for Friday night.
Covenant Christian 32, Lubbock Christian 12
Spur 81, Paducah 75
Kingdom Prep 57, All Saints 7
Roscoe 42, Crosbyton 34
Sudan 38, New Home 20
Smyer 54, Ropes 28
Hale Center 50, Floydada 14
Hamlin 22, Lockney 0
Sundown 35, New Deal 21
SpringLake-Earth 54, Kress 8
McCamey 56, Seagraves 21
Randall 48, Plainview 6
Olton 42, Farwell 21
Friona 56, Highland Park 12
Spearman 42, Tulia 14
Littlefield 26, Muleshoe 0
Idalou 42, Roosevelt 21
Abernathy 20, Coahoma 14
Jayton 67, Motley County 50
O’Donnell 67, Meadow 8
Coronado 70, Lubbock High 14
Seminole 49, Levelland 48
Midland Lee 50, Frenship 21
Ira 52, Aspermont 6
Klondike 56, Loop 0
Sands 60, Wilson 12
Lake Country 21, Trinity Christian 14
Whitharral 2, Cotton Center 0 (forfeit)
Silverton 2, Hart 0 (forfeit)
Borden County 2, Wellman-Union 0 (forfeit)
Anton 2, Lazbuddie 0 (forfeit)
Wink 2, Plains 0 (forfeit)
Post 2, Tahoka 0 (forfeit)
Morton vs Tyler Heat (4:00 pm Saturday)
Wichita Falls Rider vs Lubbock-Cooper (postponed)
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.