KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Abbie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Abbie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Abbie is a 3-year-old brindle and white pit who has been with the shelter for three weeks.
She is a loving who dog likes to be the center of attention. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Abbie’s adoption fees for Friday, Nov. 6, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
