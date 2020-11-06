Lubbock Habitat for Humanity holds grand opening for Restore, headquarters

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Habitat for Humanity held a grand opening event at the new ReStore, located at 3630 50th Street.
A ribbon cutting with the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce took place Friday morning, with Happy State Bank and Homebase Sutherlands sponsoring this event.
In addition to housing the Habitat ReStore, the 50th Street location will also be home to the Lubbock Habitat affiliate headquarters.
The Lubbock Habitat Grand Opening will continue with Cliff’s Food Wagon in the new ReStore parking lot from 3-6 p.m. There will also be a turkey giveaway and promotions through Saturday at 6 p.m.
Lubbock Habitat wants to emphasize how they will be putting safety first by following all COVID-19 guidelines.
Lubbock Habitat Executive Director, Christy Reeves, says, “Everyone participating in this event will be asked to wear a mask, and we will be taking all safety precautions.”
Reeves says, “This is such an exciting time for Lubbock Habitat as we relocate. All of the sales from the ReStore help fund the Habitat mission, so the new building will make such a difference.”
Lubbock Habitat says the primary items sold in the ReStore include new area rugs and paint, as well as gently used furniture, home decor, appliances, building supplies such as windows, doors, and lighting, clothes, and shoes.
Anyone wanting to drop off donated items or schedule a pickup may call (806)763-4663 Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Lubbock Habitat is a non-profit organization that operates solely on volunteer work, donations, and profits from the retail store. They have built 134 homes and housed over 451 individuals since 1978.
