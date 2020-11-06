2 people injured after wheelbarrow falls out of truck on South Loop 289

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At least two people are injured after a crash occurred early Friday afternoon near the 5200 block of South Loop 289.
According to police, a wheelbarrow fell out of a truck traveling on South Loop 289.
A suburban swerved to miss the wheelbarrow crashing into another vehicle.
At least two people are confirmed to have minor injuries in the crash.
According to reports, westbound traffic has been brought to just one lane.
KCBD will continue to investigate and provide updates as the they are received.
