3rd person arrested, charged in Brownfield murder of Evan Tyrese Anderson

TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was arrested on Friday in connection with the 2018 murder of Evan Tyrese Anderson.
27-year-old Gloria Rodriguez was indicted by a Terry County grand jury in late August and has been hiding from law enforcement.
She has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, deadly conduct while discharging a firearm and murder.
Her bond has been set at $800,000. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.
Meshach Hall of Seagraves was arrested back in September, charged with murder, aggravated robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and deadly conduct while discharging a firearm.
Jim Mojica of Brownfield was also charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct while discharging a firearm, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, violate DL restriction, open container and failure to maintain financial responsibility back in September.
Brownfield Police Chief Tony Serbantez said the call came in at 12:14 a.m. on June 5, 2018 for a report of shots fired in the alleyway near North 3rd Street and West Ripley Street.
According to Brownfield News, dispatchers received a call from a female about the fight, and the dispatcher heard gunfire while on the phone.
Anderson died on the scene and Mojica was shot in the leg. Mojica was taken to the hospital for his injuries.
Hall was indicted last week by a Terry County Grand Jury.
Mojica remains in the Terry County Jail being held on a combined $570,000 bond.
