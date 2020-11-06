Security camera video from armored truck robbery released

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have released new security camera footage from an armored truck robbery in South Lubbock.
Lubbock Police say on October 27, shortly after 7:45 p.m., officers responded to a robbery of an armored truck at BBVA Bank, located at 8200 Nashville Ave.
The driver of the armored truck arrived at BBVA Bank to restock the ATM, Police reported. After finishing restocking, he left the locked room with a duffel bag with the leftover cash from the previous restocking.
As he approached the armored truck and was reaching for the key, he felt what he believed was a firearm press into his back and the suspect told him to open the truck doors. The driver complied, and the suspect forced the driver to enter the truck, and the suspect grabbed the duffel bag with the cash.
While in the truck, LPD says the suspect took more cash and placed it in the duffel bag. A second suspect then told the first suspect to hurry, and after the first suspect exited the truck, both male suspects fled on foot, heading southwest.
Police say the FBI is assisting with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the case or suspects should contact Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward up to $10,000. Crime Line callers can remain anonymous. Information can also be shared with the FBI in Dallas at 972-559-5000.
